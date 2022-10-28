Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Kane

Kane’s goal last weekend made it 10 goals in 12 gameweeks. He’s steady rather than explosive, and a fair few of those have come from the penalty spot, but you should never turn your nose up at a near constant flow of points.

The biggest argument against Kane was that you could match his points with a cheaper forward but his sheer consistency is proving that wrong. An overperforming Bournemouth defence could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

Bukayo Saka

Saka was a popular pick last week despite carrying a knock and perhaps that injury played a part in him drawing a blank at St Mary’s. Nevertheless, his prospects between now and the mid-season break are strong, starting with the visit of Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

It is still three goals in three for the 8.0m asset whose non-penalty xG per 90 is superior to Gabriel Martinelli’s and, as far as we know, he remains on spot-kicks too. A tough test away at Chelsea is followed by a visit to an out-of-sorts Wolves.

Anthony Gordon

Everton’s attack has not warranted much attention this season but should attract interest ahead of a trip to Fulham, whose free-scoring has masked issues at the other end. Underlying data suggests Marco Silva’s defence is the leakiest in the league.

A lot of Everton’s good work involves Gordon, who is vying with Alex Iwobi for consideration in the budget midfield bracket. With Leicester City to visit Goodison Park before a trip to Bournemouth, investing Frank Lampard’s side could be worth a punt.

Ben White

Back to Arsenal, who come up against a Forest side that has improved slightly at the back over the last few weeks but is still struggling at the other end of the pitch. That bodes well for Mikel Arteta’s defence.

And though at a glance Arsenal do not have the type of marauding full-backs that are usually good fantasy assets, White has been taking up promising positions down the right and has a pair of assists to his name already this season, as well as five clean sheets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Finally back from injury and also back in the goals last time out, Calvert-Lewin has crept onto our radar as a mid-price forward worth consideration. Everton look a more dangerous side going forward with him as the focal point.

As mentioned, the fixtures are favourable in the short-term and Calvert-Lewin’s price has dropped to a modest 7.9m. With Aleksandar Mitrovic’s time perhaps coming to an end in our teams, making the step up to a player with fantasy pedigree is an option.