Kevin De Bruyne

With a pair of plum home fixtures to finish up before the World Cup, Manchester City assets should be top of your list this week. Phil Foden would be an excellent addition if we could be sure of his minutes. If you want to play Pep Roulette, be our guest.

De Bruyne is a safer option from a playing time perspective, not least because he was only a second-half substitute in the midweek win over Sevilla. That was still enough time to register an assist and a straight swap for Mohamed Salah will tempt a lot of managers.

Callum Wilson

An incredibly popular pick this week for two reasons: one, Ivan Toney picked up his fifth yellow card and will serve a one-match suspension and two, Wilson himself is in form with the promise of more to come.

Last week’s 19-point haul not only caught the eye of Gareth Southgate but many fantasy managers too and Wilson’s prospects away to Southampton are strong in a Newcastle attack that is threatening to be considered among the best in the league.

Aaron Cresswell

Few teams have as good a final pair of fixtures than West Ham, whose defence has also proved quietly solid this season and could keep both Crystal Palace and Leicester City at arm’s length.

Of the options in their relatively cheap backline, Cresswell is the one with the most potential to haul given that he is assigned plenty of set-pieces and has been fairly adventurous when deployed as a left-back rather than on the left of a three.

Miguel Almiron

He’s made it. After refusing to believe that Almiron would be able to keep this up, he has kept it up. It’s now six goals and an assist in the last six games and that is simply too hard to ignore. He earns his place in our picks. Cue a total collapse in form from this point onwards.

There are signs that this is no flash in the pan though, even if we can expect him to cool down a little. And despite the worldies, he’s not just taking shots from range. A non-penalty xG of 0.36 per-90 proves that and is very healthy compared to midfield alternatives.

Jordan Pickford

A goalkeeper transfer is probably not the most optimal play to make at the moment but some may be forced into it if they have Kepa Arrizbalaga between the sticks after his injury in Chelsea’s defeat at Brighton.

Everton’s defence has overperformed somewhat this season but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for a goalkeeper if Pickford can turn opponents’ shots into save points. Only David Raya and Dean Henderson have made more stops than the England No 1.