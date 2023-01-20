Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 21: Martin Odegaard, Alexander Isak, Kaoru Mitoma and more
How many of our picks are in your squad?
Fantasy Premier League: The top five players to put in your fantasy team this week
Kaoru Mitoma
Now is the time to put Brighton players into your team, and while Solly March looks an obvious option, Kaoru Mitoma should get a look-in.
Only 1.7% of managers have put the £5.0m Japanese in their side, but is a cheap and easy swap for a frozen-out Leandro Trossard and faces a weak Leicester City back line next.
Alexander Isak
Fantasy managers will be scrambling to bring the Swede back into their side following another goal in a cameo appearance off the bench against Fulham.
Newcastle and Isak face an average-at-best Palace defence, which could be further weakened by the absence of Joachim Andersen, who came off injured against Chelsea.
Despite a modest 1-0 scoreline against Fulham, the Magpies still created nearly 2 xG in that game, and there should be plenty of chances for Isak to get amongst the FPL points if he starts.
Martin Odegaard
Bringing in Arsenal’s main man is a very good idea for nearly 75% of managers who haven’t already.
He has earned more points than Gabriel Martinelli for the same money and is a huge part of everything that Arsenal do, as shown with his nine-pointer last time out in the north London derby.
Transferring Odegaard to your team makes sense looking forward, too, with a double Arsenal gameweek just two weeks away in GW23.
David Raya
Brentford’s keeper is their second-highest point-scorer this year so far, with 81 points.
Goalkeeper points have proven huge this year, so if you have one that isn’t earning you more than a few points per game, then Raya is a good option.
He faces a Leeds side that has toothless tendencies and has a good defence in front of him - one that allows him to make the saves he needs to earn extra points, but not sacrifice clean sheets.
James Ward-Prowse
Southampton captain Ward-Prowse is a guaranteed start and feels like a new player having been pushed further forward by Nathan Jones.
He will only face one ‘big six’ side in Chelsea in his next six fixtures, and his incredible set-piece record speaks for itself.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies