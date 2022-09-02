Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexander Isak

A goal on debut at Anfield for Newcastle’s new £58m striker demonstrated Isak’s promise as a fantasy asset and, after putting up impressive underlying numbers in La Liga, his 7.0m price tag is too low to ignore.

It is probably sensible to wait and watch with Crystal Palace at home this weekend - you’d rather be slightly late to the party than too early - but Newcastle’s fixtures are easing and early birds could be rewarded.

Neco Williams

A very popular pick and still the best budget option in defence despite Nottingham Forest’s leakiness. Williams finished on minus points at the Etihad in midweek but has better prospects over the next three.

Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground before meetings with Leeds and Fulham. Williams has looked threatening as a right wing-back and been highly involved whenever Steve Cooper’s side go on the attack. If he’s on your bench, consider starting him.

Ivan Toney

After a productive start to the season, it’s now two blanks in two for Toney, but four returns in five games is still good going for a 7.2m striker, and the schedule suggests that he can quickly pick himself up out of this mini-rut.

Brentford host Leeds this weekend, as well as travelling to Southampton and Bournemouth in their next four. Compare that to Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose form is superior but a tough couple of fixtures up next. Both are decent mid-price options up front.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier was marked as a potential bargain at 5.0m early on but early meetings with both Manchester City and Liverpool was enough for a lot of managers to steer clear of the Newcastle full-back.

With both of those engagements now out of the way, expect to see Trippier in a lot more teams. His goal and assist threat from free-kicks and corners is a huge bonus on top of Newcastle’s improved defensive solidity under Eddie Howe.

Lewis Dunk

Another defender who finished on minus points in midweek and retaining his place in our picks despite scoring a freak own goal against Fulham. Sometimes in this game, you get very, very unlucky.

Brighton’s defence does not give us too much cause for concern though with Leicester, Bournemouth and Palace in their next three, and Dunk’s aerial threat could make up for lost ground against a Foxes side that famously struggles on set pieces.