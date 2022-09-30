Jump to content

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 9: Mohamed Salah, James Maddison, Dominic Solanke and more

How many of our picks are in your squad?

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Friday 30 September 2022 07:00
Comments
<p>Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah</p>

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah

(Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah

It is not often that we list the most consistent fantasy player for the past five seasons in this list because we take it as a given that he is in your squad but Salah’s ownership currently sits at a relatively modest 35%.

Plenty of managers have moved away from the Liverpool winger but is it time to bring him back in? If the Roberto De Zerbi era at Brighton is going to be as open and aggressive as we are led to expect, Salah could profit at Anfield on Saturday and start to look essential once again.

James Maddison

Leicester’s utterly miserable start has not been entirely terrible from an attacking perspective, with Brendan Rodgers’ side hitting double digits in goals and Maddison having a hand in four of them, scoring three.

In Monday night’s game, he comes up against a Nottingham Forest defence that could well be even leakier than Leicester’s. For a player with 15 returns in his last 18 appearances, Steve Cooper’s side should be a very enticing prospect.

Dominic Solanke

Can we guarantee that Solanke will be one of this week’s top points scorers? No. Do we even expect him to haul? Not really. Bournemouth’s attack has looked like the weakest in the top flight so far but the next few fixtures could shift that perception.

Starting with the visit of Brentford, Gary O’Neill’s side embark on a favourable run that brings Solanke into consideration, especially if we want to pull some funds back from our attack to take advantage of kind fixtures for some of the top four contenders in a few weeks’ time.

Reece James

The death of Queen Elizabeth II and the international break have deprived us of much information about Graham Potter’s set-up at Chelsea, with just the 1-1 draw against RB Salzburg in the Champions League to go off.

Encouragingly, James returned to his more natural right wing-back role in that game and Potter’s previous suggests that he will be using him as a key attacking outlet, with decent clean sheet potential on top. A trip to Selhurst Park should give us further clues.

Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa’s narrow win over Southampton last time out was the worst game of the season so far, but a more lively and expressive performance from the mercurial Coutinho at least provided us with a few highlights.

If that improved showing is one reason to look at the Brazilian, the other is Villa’s fixtures with the defences of Leeds, Forest and Fulham to follow in three of their next four. As a pick he’s a gamble, for sure, but one worth monitoring even if you decide you need to see more.

