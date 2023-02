Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League returns this weekend after clubs’ domestic cup exploits across the past week and we’ve picked out five key players for consideration in your team who could score highly in Fantasy Premier League in Gameweek 23.

This week is a double gameweek for both Manchester City and Arsenal, so, naturally, this week’s top picks are completely dominated by players from the top two sides in the table.

Erling Haaland

Despite questions over whether he is maximising his full potential at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is certainly fulfilling it on the FPL scoresheet.

The highest point-scorer this season will set you back £12.2m, but if you don’t have him in your team for Manchester City’s double-gameweek in GW23, you are putting yourself at a serious disadvantage.

Just two points last time out at Tottenham, a bounceback with two opportunities is an attractive prospect.

Eddie Nketiah

Perhaps not the first name on many managers’ teamsheets, but Eddie Nketiah should not be overlooked.

The forward is primed for two starts this week to lead the line for the league leaders, given the injury status of Gabriel Jesus.

This could prove a safety blanket for FPL managers given the potential for Mikel Arteta to rotate elsewhere.

Besides that, he has four goals since the restart and is an important part of Arsenal’s attacking output, so expect points from the striker this gameweek.

Sven Botman

The Newcastle defender has 87 points to his name already this season; a good return on a mere £4.5m investment.

A clean sheet are on the cards for the Dutchman against Bournemouth next before a trip to Liverpool in the following gameweek.

Bournemouth could only muster two shots on target against Brighton last time out and Liverpool managed four in their 3-0 drubbing at Molineux; Botman and his teammates (who form the best defence in the league in terms of goals conceded with just 12) have a great opportunity to score some points for your back line.

Riyad Mahrez

With Pep Guardiola’s team selection unpredictability, it is hard to nail down precisely which forwards to bank on for this crucial gameweek.

Mahrez’s record this season when he does start games is excellent: four goals and five assist in 10 matches.

He has also started six of the last seven games, and is one of the Manchester City’s cheaper in-form players at £7.7m.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s dynamic young forward is another must-have this week.

Like Haaland, you risk missing out on easy points by neglecting this incredibly valuable FPL asset ahead of a double gameweek.

Saka’s points haul speaks for itself: 111 points for just £8.3m.