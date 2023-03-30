Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After much-needed respite in the form of an international break, Fantasy Premier League returns with a chaotic gameweek 29.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham all have double gameweeks, in what could be a defining week for managers.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

James Maddison - £8.2m

Gameweek 29 offers real potential from Leicester assets, with a trip to Crystal Palace before the Foxes welcome Aston Villa to the King Power Stadium.

Both defences have been weak of late and who better to exploit that than Leicester’s main man: James Maddison.

The England midfielder has been the standout performer in Brendan Rodgers’ side this season; taking more shots per game than any other Leicester player (2.9) and offering an impressive 15 goal contributions across 19 appearances in the league so far.

Alexander Isak - £6.7m

Newcastle’s Swedish forward has scored three of the Magpies’ last four goals and has become increasingly replied upon in recent weeks, as questions over Callum Wilson’s form continue.

Manchester United and West Ham await Isak and Newcastle in GW29, and with strong underlying stats (most shots per average 90 minutes in the squad), demonstrable recent goalscoring form and penalty-taking duties, Isak stands as an exciting prospect for this double gameweek.

Pervis Estupinan - £4.8m

This week, virtually any Brighton player is a good idea.

Any of Ferguson, Mitoma, March, MacAllister et al. are worth your consideration, but a defensive option is smart, too, given their outstanding clean sheets record of late (four in their last five matches in all competitions).

Estupinian is second only to Joel Veltman in tackles per game and offers a bit more going forward.

At just £4.8m, the Ecuadorian is worth including as a bargain option in defence.

Tyrone Mings - £4.3m

Aston Villa’s captain stands as their highest point-scoring defender so far this season, picking up 29 of his 84 in his last four matches alone.

Clean sheets, a monster clearance record (four per game) and the potential for bonus points have made Mings one of the highest-scoring defenders in recent weeks.

Chelsea have struggled in front of goal recently and could be posed problems by Mings if he can continue his inspired performances, while a visit to an unpredictable Leicester City also holds promise for owners.

Bruno Fernandes - £9.6m

Marcus Rashford’s recent fitness troubles should concern FPL managers, but a point-scoring United asset is crucial in a double gameweek for the Red Devils.

Second in United’s point-scoring charts this season to the aforementioned forward, Fernandes bagged two last time out against Fulham in the FA Cup and has great potential for points against Newcastle and Brentford.

He is only owned by 7.7 per cent of managers right now, so, bizarrely, stands as a tidy differential option for double gameweek 29.

For more picks, differential top-tips, chip strategy and more, sign up for our newsletter by entering your email address at the top of this article.