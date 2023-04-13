Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just eight rounds of fixtures remain in the Fantasy Premier League season, making every point even more vital at this stage.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Wednesday 12 April)

Ben Mee - £5.1m

Brentford may have just two points to show from their last four matches, but nothing in their performances suggests that this poor run of form is anything more sinister than that.

A game against Wolves in GW31 offers centre-back Ben Mee and the rest of the west London outfit the opportunity to return to winning ways and keep a clean sheet.

Wolves have only scored more than one goal in a game once in their last eight matches, and if Mee puts in anything like the performance he put in against the Wanderers in the reverse fixture (bringing home 11 points in GW14), then managers who select him are in for a treat.

Gabriel Martinelli - £6.7m

Of the essential Arsenal assets, such as Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli is the cheapest and in the best form.

Coming off the back of a goal and an assist in a stellar individual performance at Anfield, the Brazilian faces a West Ham side that shipped five at home to Newcastle in GW29, before shakily earning a clean sheet against an Aleksandar Mitrovic-less Fulham.

We should expect a response from Mikel Arteta's side following two dropped points from a winning position against Liverpool and Martinelli looks likely to be amongst the goals, given he has been directly involved in at least one in each of his last five starts.

Jack Grealish - £7.0m

Despite calling for Riyad Mahrez last week, there is no denying that Jack Grealish should be transferred in ahead of GW31.

The England international’s good form continued against Southampton and looks set to stay, with a kind fixture in Leicester City up next.

Aston Villa’s former captain took three shots, all on target, and took home an impressive 12 points for the second week in a row after getting a goal and an assist against Southampton last time out. However, be aware that Manchester City will blank in GW32.

Eberechi Eze - £5.4m

The Roy Hodgson revival is well and truly underway at Crystal Palace, with a second impressive attacking display in succession last weekend.

Michael Olise scored 14 FPL points during the 5-1 rout at Leeds, with teammate Eberechi Eze also grabbing eight. The latter should be considered an option for your team this week, having scored and assisted in Hodgson's first two games back as Palace manager.

The south London side face bottom-of-the-league Southampton, who are winless in their last five, conceding ten goals in those matches, numbers that suggest Eze and co should bring home valuable points.

Lisandro Martinez - £4.5m

Manchester United have faced GW31 opponents Nottingham Forest three times this season, with an aggregate score of 8-0, so bringing in a defensive asset from the Red Devils is essential.

Given selection uncertainty around Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane and pending United’s Thursday night match with Sevilla, the safest option seems to be Lisandro Martinez, who has scored 16 points in his last two games.

At just £4.5m, ‘Licha’ represents a bargain buy who is both in good form and has an excellent next fixture. Like their local rivals, Manchester United will blank in GW32.

