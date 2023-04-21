Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An intriguing week ahead for fantasy managers lies ahead, with no games for Brighton, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea.

Being creative with your picks is essential in gameweek 32.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Thursday 20 April)

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £7.4m

Despite a tricky year for the usually reliable Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool full-back looked back to his best in his last two fixtures against Arsenal and Leeds.

Alexander-Arnold picked up three assists and has four fixtures on the horizon in Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Spurs and Fulham that should fill you with the hope that more are on the way.

His underlying numbers, while not up to their usual standards throughout the season, have seen a dramatic pick-up across the last two games, too.

Kurt Zouma - £4.4m

West Ham’s cheap defender has scored six points in three of his last four matches.

The Frenchman also has great potential for goals from set pieces, having scored two headers this season and presents an opportunity to get some valuable bonus points on the board, with good net tackle percentage and tidy clearances, blocks and interceptions rates.

Gabriel Jesus - £8.2m

Arsenal continue to score goals despite a slight wobble in results, with striker Gabriel Jesus grabbing four in his last three matches.

His run looks set to continue against bottom-of-the-table Southampton at the weekend and the striker could easily deputise for the missing Erling Haaland in your team this week.

Eberechi Eze - £5.5m

If you didn’t take our advice last week regarding this man, then please do this week.

For the second week running, Eberechi Eze is an essential pick for your fantasy team.

If a stunning 28 FPL points, three goals and an assist in his last three games isn’t enough to convince you to bring the Crystal Palace man in, then perhaps his cheap price (£5.5m) and low ownership (5.4 per cent) will.

Eze has been completely revitalised under the Roy Hodgson resurgence and faces relegation candidates Everton, whose poor defensive record further supports the Englishman’s claim for a spot.

Dominic Solanke - £5.5m

With Erling Haaland out, you may choose to go for a cheaper forward instead of Gabriel Jesus.

In step Dominic Solanke.

The forward took a massive 15 points home following a goal and two assists in an impressive performance against Tottenham and Bournemouth three very kind fixtures in West Ham, Leeds and Saints, which bodes well for Bournemouth’s number nine.

