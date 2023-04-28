Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another double gameweek to look forward to after FA Cup disruption.

With that in mind, here are five essential picks for your team this week:

(All prices accurate as of Thursday 27 April)

Julio Enciso - £4.6m

Despite only starting his first Premier League game on Wednesday, Julio Enciso has made quite the impression on Brighton fans and the wider Premier League with a series of cameos from the bench.

With games against Wolves and Manchester United in GW34, we will likely see the latest talented Brighton youngster start again.

If he does not, however, you need not fear, as Enciso has grabbed 17 points in 84 minutes of game time from the bench ahead of his start against Forest.

Nick Pope - £5.4m

It is time to recall Nick Pope to stand between the sticks for your FPL team.

No double gameweek for Newcastle this week, but the Magpies were on fire in their last game against Tottenham.

The Englishman is behind only David de Gea (14) in terms of clean sheets this season (13) and is a regular bonus point-scorer with a high number of saves and a good record from the spot.

Ben Chilwell - £5.8m

With Reece James now out for the season, responsibility for creativity from the full-back position rests almost entirely on Ben Chilwell's shoulders. And a breakthrough is surely coming, despite the Blues’ rotten form.

As well as his attacking threat, the Englishman hasn't made a single error that has directly led to a goal conceded all season.

Despite Chelsea’s recent struggles, making Frank Lampard’s team an attractive opponent for their rivals, Chelsea face a dejected Arsenal before taking on Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. Chilwell will be a big part of the future at Stamford Bridge, making him one of the few players Lampard can rely on during the final weeks of the season.

Jack Grealish - £7.2m

It feels impossible to deny one of Man City's players of the season ahead of their double gameweek.

Jack Grealish has 32 points in his last five games, picking up bonus points in three of those.

Solly March - £5.2m

Expect Solly March and Brighton to bounce back from penalty heartbreak at the hands of Manchester United and disappointment away at Forest this weekend.

The winger is behind only Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes in delivering dangerous passes and stands in the top 10 in the league for a number of impressive statistics: xA, dribbles and successful 1v1s.

