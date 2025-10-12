Faroe Islands boost World Cup hopes with brilliant victory over Czech Republic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Faroe Islands produced a stunning victory over the Czech Republic to boost their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

The European minnows made it four wins from their last five qualifiers, following up Thursday’s remarkable 4-0 success against Montenegro by defeating the Czechs 2-1.

All the goals came in the final quarter of the match, with Adam Karabec cancelling out Hanus Sorensen’s opener only for Martin Agnarsson to net an 81st-minute winner.

The Faroes are now only one point behind second-placed Czech Republic in Group L.

Croatia top the pool and sit three points ahead of the Czechs with a game in hand thanks to a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar.

The Netherlands are in full control of Group G after hammering Finland 4-0.

There was a distinct Liverpool look to the scoresheet, with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo both finding the net along with Aston Villa’s Donyell Malen and Memphis Depay.

Poland sit three points behind after beating Lithuania 2-0 with goals from Sebastian Szymanski and Robert Lewandowski.

Denmark and Scotland are guaranteed top-two finishes in Group C after the Danes defeated Greece 3-1.

The game was all but over by half-time, with Denmark going three up through Rasmus Hojlund, Joachim Andersen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Christos Tzolis pulled one back for Greece in the 63rd minute, but that was as close as they came.

Virgil Ghita’s stoppage-time winner kept Romania’s hopes of qualifying alive as they secured a 1-0 victory over Group H leaders Austria, while Cyprus defeated San Marino 4-0.