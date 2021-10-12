Scotland travel to the tiny North Atlantic archipelago of the Faroe Islands on Tuesday evening for a crucial World Cup qualifying fixture as they attempt to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Steve Clarke’s men are currently second in Group F, but are well-placed to seal a play-off place after a late 3-2 win over Israel on Saturday.

That play-off round is next March, meaning Scotland can still qualify for the tournament even if they finish behind group leaders Denmark.

A win over the Faroes, ranked 114th in the world by Fifa, is absolutely pivotal.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Tórsvøllur stadium in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands.

How can I watch it?

Faroe Islands vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; McTominay, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Faroe Islands: Gestsson; Rólantsson, Færø, Nattestad, Davidsen; Joensen, Hansson, Vatnhamar, Hendriksson, Joensen; Edmundsson.

Odds

Faroe Islands 10/1

Draw 15/4

Scotland 2/7

Prediction

The Faroes are one of the weakest teams in international football and Scotland really should be winning this one. 2-0 to the away side.