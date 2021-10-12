Scotland take their attempts to make it into the play-offs for next winter’s World Cup in Qatar to the Faroe Islands on tonight.

Steve Clarke’s men secured a very late win over Israel at Hampden Park on Saturday so must complete the job with a win against the Faroes now and Moldova next time out.

A 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Hampden eight months ago is a positive sign, but the Scots can’t afford to be complacent as they look to qualify for a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Scotland are currently second in Group E, behind only leaders Denmark, and are now four ahead of play-off spot rivals Israel.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Tórsvøllur stadium in Tórshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands.

How can I watch it?

Faroe Islands vs Scotland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gordon; McTominay, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McGinn, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; Dykes, Adams.

Faroe Islands: Gestsson; Rólantsson, Færø, Nattestad, Davidsen; Joensen, Hansson, Vatnhamar, Hendriksson, Joensen; Edmundsson.

Odds

Faroe Islands 10/1

Draw 15/4

Scotland 2/7

Prediction

The Faroes are one of the weakest teams in international football and Scotland really should be winning this one. 2-0 to the away side.