Referee Halil Umut Meler says he will never be able to forgive the Turkish football club president who punched him as he spoke publically about the incident for the first time.

Meler was attacked by Faruk Koca when the Ankaragucu club president stormed onto the pitch after his side conceded a last-minute equaliser in the final moments of their Super Lig game with Rizespor.

Koca was subsequently arrested by the police and permanently banned from football by the Turkish Football Federation, which also suspended all domestic Turkish football for a week following the incident. His club were also forced to pay a fine of £54,000 and will play their next five home games without fans.

“No, I have not forgiven, I will not forgive,” Meler told Turkish outlet Hurriyet. "The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life.

"That's why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it. I am saying this specifically, I will not forgive those who provoked it or those who did it."

(AP)

Meler - a FIFA referee since 2017 - said he is not psychologically ready to return to refereeing at present but hopes his incident will draw a line in the sand and help improve the treatment of officials in football moving forward.

“I think this was a milestone,” he added. “Please don't let anyone offend referees while they are doing their duty. Let no one provoke [them]. Everyone is doing their job there.

“It is said that the problem is the lack of education. No, there is training in refereeing that is not available in corporate companies. That's why I think referees should be encouraged. I think they're tired of some things, too. We always say, pressure, pressure... Not only me, but they also have a family.”

Koca has since apologised for the attack and resigned as club president. Turkish football resumed this week but was immediately embroiled in further refereeing controversy after Istanbulspor president Faik Sarialioglu withdrew his players from the pitch after they were not given a penalty, forcing the game against Trabzonspor to be abandoned.