Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland
The 20-year-old has been at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland since January 2020.
Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract.
The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020.
Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.
Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.
“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.
“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.
“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.