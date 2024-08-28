Federico Chiesa set for Liverpool medical after £10m deal agreed with Juventus

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Federico Chiesa is due to undergo a medical on Merseyside after Liverpool and Juventus agreed a deal which could eventually be worth £12.5million.

The PA news agency understands the Reds have agreed to pay the Serie A outfit an initial £10m for the 26-year-old Italy forward, with a further £2.5m largely dependent upon the team’s performance during his time at Anfield.

Chiesa, who had been linked with Spanish giants Barcelona and a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, will now undergo medical tests with a view to completing a switch.

Liverpool registered their interest in the player after it emerged that he was not part of Juve boss Thiago Motta’s long-term plans.

He joined the Bianconeri permanently in July 2022, completing a £42m move from Fiorentina following a successful loan spell during the previous two seasons.

Chiesa made 37 appearances, 29 of them as a starter and scored 10 goals last season, and also found the back of the net twice in nine games for his country, both of them in a Euro 2024 qualifying win over North Macedonia in November.

Having prospered at Juve under Andrea Pirlo, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 and struggled to rediscover his best form on his return under Massimiliano Allegri, and his days have looked numbered since Motta’s arrival earlier this summer.