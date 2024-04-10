Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Federico Valverde spared Real Madrid a home loss to Manchester City and then declared a draw felt “like a defeat”.

The Uruguay midfielder, who volleyed the last goal in a 3-3 classic in the Champions League, was conscious that City also drew at the Bernabeu last season and then won the second leg 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

And Valverde felt it was a poor result for Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who trailed after two minutes but had recovered to take a lead.

“It’s not a good result because we would have liked to win,” he said. “The draw feels like last year, like a defeat.”

City are unbeaten at home in Europe since 2018, when Lyon won at the Etihad Stadium, and have not been beaten by anyone on their own turf since the 2022 World Cup.

But Valverde is adamant Real can change that, adding: “There’s always a first time. You always have to believe, to have conviction. Us especially. We’re an example in that so that the fans believe. We are the first to believe it can be done.”

Real eliminated City in the semi-finals in 2022, when they went on to win their 14th European Cup, and Valverde hopes they can make their experience tell in next week’s second leg.

Valverde celebrates scoring against Man City ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It’s very even,” he said. “We’re two of the best in the Champions League, we’re two very good teams. They have that plus of playing at home but we will bring the fight and try to do the best. We’re going to fight, as we always do. We have lots of players who have won five Champions Leagues, we have to make that count.”

Valverde’s goal was his first since September and he added: “After so long without scoring at the Bernabeu, it was incredible to score. I would have liked the result to have been different to have been able to celebrate it and see my family celebrate.”