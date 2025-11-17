Female football referee claims male coach ‘forcefully pushed’ her during a match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading female official has told a tribunal that a male football referee coach “forcefully pushed” her during a youth level match, and that his behaviour was influenced by her gender.

Lisa Benn, 34, alleges she was harassed and unfairly lost her position as an international referee after making a complaint.

The Women’s Super League official had claimed that she was manhandled on a pitch in 2023 by Steve Child, a Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) coach and ex-Premier League assistant referee.

Giving evidence to a south London employment tribunal on Monday, she alleged Mr Child also told her “your card has been marked”.

A PGMOL investigation found Mr Child’s behaviour did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action.

Ms Benn alleges that the organisation’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, and his wife Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, who was then its head of women’s referees, said she would not be punished for coming forward.

However, she wrote in her witness statement that, after her complaint, PGMOL did not recommend her as highly as they had previously done.

Ms Benn claimed that this cost her a prestigious place on Fifa’s international referee list.

open image in gallery Lisa Benn says she was told by PGMOL chief Howard Webb that she would not be punished for raising a complaint (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Archive )

A PGMOL-organised tournament took place to train staff on VAR, which was not yet used in the women’s game, on March 29 2023.

The schedule was delayed by a serious injury and Ms Benn said that Mr Child adopted a leadership role but “was flustered, he was stressed, he was charging around all over the place”.

Ms Benn alleges that the coach grabbed her arm and “forcefully pushed” her on to the pitch.

She accepted that Mr Child said “something along the lines of ‘come on let’s go'” to speed up the start of the game, and said she responded by putting her palm up and telling him to “chill”.

Jesse Crozier, for PGMOL, put to her: “In saying ‘come on let’s go’ he would have put his arm behind you and ushered you on to the pitch at the same time”.

Ms Benn rejected the claim, saying: “That is definitely not what happened.”

The “temperature was high” during the match and Mr Child instructed a fourth official, Ruby Sykes, to tell Ms Benn to “kill the game”, the tribunal heard.

This prompted Ms Benn to say “don’t tell me how to referee” and “f*** off”, which was directed at Mr Child but spoken through a communications system to Ms Sykes, the panel was told.

“I’ve never had somebody shout down the comms to tell me how to referee – I am a trusted referee, I referee at the highest level, this was an under-19s game,” Ms Benn said.

She later added: “He felt superior, he felt like he could come on and tell me how to referee, he manhandled me on to the field of play – he would never have done that to a male referee.”

Mr Crozier put to her: “You appear to take umbrage at the refereeing coach giving you coaching directions while you were refereeing.”

She said: “It was a distraction because, as you mentioned, the game was difficult, the game was challenging – there was a lot going on in the game that required my attention.”

Ms Benn said she was also adjusting to “new VAR principles” that were unfamiliar to her.

She became emotional as she later told the panel: “He made me feel inferior to me, as a referee and as a human being, and that’s not OK.”

Asked if she had seen him act in that way to other referees, she said: “I have to female referees, yes, I haven’t to male referees.”

The official said there was a “mass brawl” at the end of the game triggered by one player headbutting another.

Mr Child then grabbed her arm and told her “your card has been marked” and “you’re bloody minded”, she said.

“He was so angry his eyes were bulging out of his head,” she told the panel.

Ms Benn accepted that in response she “shouted ‘what is your problem?’ in his direction”.

“He didn’t turn around, he just walked off,” she said.

Mr Crozier put to her: “If you had been dragged, grabbed and pushed at a training tournament with dozens and dozens of people, someone would have seen it.”

She said there would have been video recordings of the event but she has not seen any.

The barrister said that such an incident “would have been noticed, would it not?”

She said: “No, I disagree.”

The tribunal continues.