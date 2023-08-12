Jump to content

Departing Fred calls Man Utd spell ‘a true dream’ ahead of Fenerbahce switch

The 30-year-old Brazilian is leaving Old Trafford after five years at the club.

Simon Peach
Saturday 12 August 2023 15:18
Fred has bid farewell to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fred has bid farewell to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fred called his time at Manchester United “a true dream” as the Brazil international prepares to complete his move to Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and has made 213 appearances for the club.

Fred is now heading to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, who have agreed a deal worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).

“Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club,” Fred said on social media.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”

