Fernandinho has signed a new one-year contract extension with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad into a ninth season.

The City captain's previous contract was set to expire on Wednesday but an agreement on a new deal was reached earlier this month.

At 36, Fernandinho is the oldest member of Pep Guardiola's squad and also became the longest-serving player at the club following Sergio Aguero's departure to Barcelona.

The Brazilian did not start last month's Champions League final against Chelsea, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, but feels he has unfinished business in Manchester.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet,” he said. “And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they're looking for.

"In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the most happy person there."

Fernandinho's renewal eases pressure on City to sign a new defensive midfielder in this summer's transfer market, with moves for forwards Harry Kane and Jack Grealish prioritised.

“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated," said Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football.

“He is an outstanding footballer – one of the best in the world in his position – and an exemplary professional.

“Since he arrived in 2013, his attitude and consistency have been exceptional, and he has developed into one of our most influential players.

“He is our captain; our leader and it is a position he has excelled in. There are a number of talented young players in our squad and, therefore, it is vital we have somebody with Fernandinho’s knowledge and experience.

“He remains an important player for us and we are delighted he has committed to another year.”