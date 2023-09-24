Ajax’s match with bitter rivals Feyenoord suspended by protesting fans

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ajax’s Eredivisie clash with rivals Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena was suspended after home fans threw fireworks on to the pitch.

The match had been halted twice before being officially suspended as Ajax fans hurled flares on to the field in protest as their club trailed 3-0.

After the referee had led the players off for a second time in the 55th minute it was announced shortly after that the fixture was “permanently stopped” as it was considered unsafe for the players to continue.

Ajax said on their official website’s live blog in the 56th minute: “De Klassieker has been permanently stopped after fireworks ended up on the field twice.”

The club announced shortly afterwards on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The match has officially been suspended.”

The Eredivisie posted a short social media statement on X, which read: “De Klassieker is permanently stopped after repeated fireworks on the field.

“More information about how to complete this match will follow later.”

Ajax supporters first hurled flares after Igor Paixao scored Feyenoord’s third goal in the 37th minute. Two earlier strikes from Santiago Gimenez had put the visitors in control.

It has been reported that Ajax fans had fought among themselves and some supporters began vandalising the stadium after the game had been halted.

Ajax have made a poor start to the season, winning only one of their first four league games and currently sit 13th in the table, 10 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Later on Sunday night, Ajax announced they had “ended the collaboration with director of football Sven Mislintat with immediate effect”.

The club said “the lack of broad support within the organisation is the reason behind this decision”.

Ajax’s interim chief executive Jan van Halst added: “Several attempts to restore broad support have not led to the desired outcome. This leads to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing results.

“Sven has put in tremendous effort for Ajax in recent months, for which we are grateful. It is now in Ajax’s best interest to move on with joined forces and find its way back to sporting success.”