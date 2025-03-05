Fifa Club World Cup ‘solidarity money’ figure revealed in bid to appease Chelsea and Man City rivals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clubs not participating in Fifa's Club World Cup are set to receive "solidarity money" of at least $150m, out of a planned tournament budget of $2bn, sources have told The Independent.

The world governing body is then committing $1bn of prize money to the 32 clubs involved in this summer's event, with $575m based on participation and $465m based on sporting performance.

That could see Manchester City and Chelsea receive between $60m and $90m each, in a development that has raised concern among rivals and other stakeholders about the potential disruptive effect of such money.

The figures were discussed at a Fifa Council meeting over video call on Wednesday afternoon, although specific details still have to be finalised.

The $575m towards participation will not just be an even split of $16.4m between the 32 clubs, for example, but is expected to be graded based on confederation.

The logic there is that the figure Auckland City receive, for example, would not be as competitively distortive to football in New Zealand and Oceania.

The issue has still provoked one of the biggest debates around a so-far controversial tournament, with some stakeholders feeling the money on offer will actively change football. There had long been doubt over whether Fifa would have even been able to offer so much, but a $1bn December deal with streaming platform Dazn has solved any problems the global body might have had.

Around $850m will go on costs, itself a potentially political issue given the possible effects on the American economy and cost from the recent decisions of US President Donald Trump's administration. Fifa feels it is a sign of the planning's success so far that they will not have to dip into their reserves, but also that the body itself receives no revenue, with all of the money going to clubs.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino ( PA Archive )

Some critics have long pointed out that one of the motivations of the tournament is political, especially with how it keeps much of Fifa president Gianni Infantino's support base happy. Its defenders counter that it is high time that more of the Western European game's wealth is spread around the rest of football.

That has been one of the more noble aims of the expanded Club World Cup idea for some time, but there remains a belief that the prize money could shift the problem of financial inequality in a different way. Chelsea and City would have much more leeway with PSR, for example, with that disparity even more keenly felt in less wealthy countries.

That is also why the issue of "solidarity money" is so important, as it potentially softens differences. The current plan is for a figure of $150m, which would represent around 13% of total prize money, although there is still a hope that can still be raised to $250m. It is set to become a highly political issue, with some stakeholders already complaining that the figures won't mean much after they are divided among all of Fifa's six confederations.