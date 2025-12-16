FIFA makes World Cup climbdown after backlash over prices
Ten per cent of tickets in the allocation for national associations will now cost 60 US dollars.
FIFA has introduced cheaper World Cup tickets for national teams’ most loyal fans after an outcry over pricing erupted last week.
Fans who are part of national team travel clubs and loyalty schemes discovered last week that the cheapest available tickets for the final would be priced at over £3,000, while England fans wishing to follow the team from the first match to the final would have to spend over £5,000 as a minimum.
However, FIFA has now announced that 10 per cent of the participant member association (PMA) allocation for each match will be priced at 60 dollars (£45) – including for the final.
The decision follows meetings between senior officials in Doha this week, where federations – including the Football Association – are understood to have shared concerns about the pricing model.