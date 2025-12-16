Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FIFA makes World Cup climbdown after backlash over prices

Ten per cent of tickets in the allocation for national associations will now cost 60 US dollars.

Jamie Gardner
Tuesday 16 December 2025 18:41 GMT
FIFA has changed the ticket pricing offered to national teams’ most loyal supporters (Martin Rickett/PA)
FIFA has changed the ticket pricing offered to national teams’ most loyal supporters (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

FIFA has introduced cheaper World Cup tickets for national teams’ most loyal fans after an outcry over pricing erupted last week.

Fans who are part of national team travel clubs and loyalty schemes discovered last week that the cheapest available tickets for the final would be priced at over £3,000, while England fans wishing to follow the team from the first match to the final would have to spend over £5,000 as a minimum.

However, FIFA has now announced that 10 per cent of the participant member association (PMA) allocation for each match will be priced at 60 dollars (£45) – including for the final.

The decision follows meetings between senior officials in Doha this week, where federations – including the Football Association – are understood to have shared concerns about the pricing model.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in