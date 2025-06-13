A guide to the Club World Cup as Man City, Chelsea and Messi prepare for action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIFA Club World Cup, which involves Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea, begins this weekend.

Here, the PA news agency examines the new-look 32-team tournament.

The basics

The Club World Cup is not a new concept but this is the first to be staged on a scale more akin to an international tournament. Previously a short annual event featuring each continent’s champions, the competition has been expanded hugely. It will now be played every four years and follow the format used from 1998-2022 by the traditional World Cup (without the third-place play-off). There are eight groups of four with the top two from each advancing to the last 16. The first game takes place on June 14 (the early hours of June 15 UK time) with the final on July 13.

Hosts

The tournament is being staged in the United States – one of the hosts of next year’s World Cup – with venues predominantly along the eastern side of the country including New York, which will host the semi-finals and final, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami. Seattle and Los Angles are the only two west coast venues.

Teams

There are 12 European qualifiers and six from South America, four each from Africa, Asia and North America/Caribbean and one from Oceania. An extra side from the host nation (Inter Miami) make up the 32. In European terms, the Champions League winners from 2021-24 were automatically entered – Chelsea (2021), Real Madrid (2022 and 2024) and City (2023). Paris St Germain’s recent success counts for 2029 qualification but they claimed their slot based on ranking points alongside Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. There is a limit of two teams per country, meaning the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Napoli and AC Milan miss out despite having a higher ranking than other teams. The cap was relaxed for Brazil because the country produced four different South American champions in succession (Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo).

Chelsea and City

Chelsea are first in action against LAFC in Group D on June 16, with games against Flamengo and ES Tunis to follow. Bayern Munich could lie in wait in the last 16. City open against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on June 18 and also play Al Ain of Abu Dhabi and Juventus in Group G. Real Madrid are a potential first knockout round opponent.

Other notable games

The tournament begins with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami taking on Al Ahly of Egypt on June 14. PSG’s first outing since winning the Champions League sees them play Atletico Madrid the following day. Trent Alexander-Arnold could make his debut when favourites Real Madrid start against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on June 18 and Harry Kane’s Bayern have an intriguing opener against Boca Juniors on June 20.

Prize money

The tournament has had its detractors but FIFA has sought to banish any apathy by allocating a huge prize pot of £775million. This makes it the most lucrative event, on a per-game basis, ever staged. The money to be awarded will vary by continent but European teams will take home around £30million just for participating and could scoop £97million if they win it.

Controversies

The revamped Club World Cup has not been without issue, primarily due to its positioning in the calendar. With European seasons beginning in mid-August, the complaints about fixture congestion and workload have been numerous.

FIFA also received considerable criticism for awarding the host nation spot to Inter Miami – and therefore Messi – without them having been crowned Major League Soccer champions. Recent comments by president Gianni Infantino apparently urging participating clubs to sign another ratings-driver in Cristiano Ronaldo alerted the cynics further.

There was also a late change to the line-up with LAFC winning a “play-in” to replace Mexico’s Club Leon, who were excluded over their owners’ links to another entrant in Pachuca.

Where to watch

Streaming service DAZN has the primary rights to the competition and will show all matches live and free of charge. Channel 5 has agreed a deal to broadcast 23 of the 63 matches in the UK.