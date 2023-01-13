Jump to content

Fifa fines Mexico for homophobic chant at Qatar World Cup

The Mexican federation has been sanctioned on several occasions because of a shout fans make before the rival goalkeeper clears the ball

Carlos Pacheco
Friday 13 January 2023 22:13
<p>Mexico fans ahead of their match with Poland at the World Cup</p>

Mexico fans ahead of their match with Poland at the World Cup

(Getty Images)

Fifa sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country’s fans made during their matches at last year’s World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs (£88,000).

Fans have often chanted a slang word for a male prostitute, puto, towards opposition goalkeepers, and the FMF has been sanctioned on several occasions before.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has fined FMF with a fine of CHF 100,000 and one match to be played behind closed doors in light of chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland and Saudi Arabia v. Mexico World Cup matches,” Fifa said in a statement on Friday.

“This sanction will apply on the next official match played by their senior men’s national team in a Fifa competition.”

Mexico will play Jamaica behind closed doors on 25 March in the Concacaf Nations League.

