Fifa fines Mexico for homophobic chant at Qatar World Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fifa sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country’s fans made during their matches at last year’s World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs (£88,000).

Fans have often chanted a slang word for a male prostitute, puto, towards opposition goalkeepers, and the FMF has been sanctioned on several occasions before.

“The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has fined FMF with a fine of CHF 100,000 and one match to be played behind closed doors in light of chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland and Saudi Arabia v. Mexico World Cup matches,” Fifa said in a statement on Friday.

“This sanction will apply on the next official match played by their senior men’s national team in a Fifa competition.”

Mexico will play Jamaica behind closed doors on 25 March in the Concacaf Nations League.