Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings over abuse of England players in Hungary

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary after supporters in Budapest racially abused Three Lions players.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s match, which England won 4-0.

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett said the abuse was “preventable and predictable” and criticised Fifa and Uefa over the failure to ensure that a stadium ban issued by Uefa in July carried over into the World Cup qualifiers.

The Professional Footballers’ Association also condemned the abuse and urged Fifa and Uefa to close the regulatory “loophole”.

On Friday evening, Fifa issued a statement which read: “Following analysis of the match reports, Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings concerning the incidents last night at the game Hungary-England.

“Once again, Fifa would like to state that our position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of racism and violence as well as any other form of discrimination or abuse. We have a very clear zero tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviours in football.”