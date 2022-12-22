Argentina still trail Brazil in Fifa rankings despite World Cup win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World Cup winners Argentina have failed to dislodge Brazil from the top of the Fifa men’s rankings as England remain fifth in the post-Qatar standings.

Argentina have moved into second spot after Lionel Messi and company led them to their third World Cup triumph on Sunday.

Beaten finalists France also climb one place to third, with Belgium dropping two rungs to fourth following their failure to get out of the group stage in Qatar.

England stay fifth after their quarter-final exit, with Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain completing the top 10.

Wales drop nine places to 28 after a disappointing performance at their first World Cup for 64 years, their lowest position since being 37th at the start of April 2015.

Scotland are 42nd, the Republic of Ireland 48th and Northern Ireland 59th.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are up 11 places, as are Australia who won two matches in Qatar at they reached the last 16.

Morocco move up to 11th and replace Senegal as the top African nation, while Australia climb to 27th.