FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia in the stadium VIP area.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

FIFA said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The FIFA disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on August 20, 2023.”

FIFA’s statement added: “The events may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs 1 and 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee will only provide further information on these disciplinary proceedings once it has issued a final decision on the matter.

“FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.”

The sections of the disciplinary code referenced in the FIFA statement cover “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”.

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute”.

Rubiales issued an apology via video on Monday for the Hermoso kiss, but Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez described the apology as “insufficient”.

The Spanish FA has called an extraordinary general assembly on Friday in response to the matter, while confirming it has opened internal proceedings.