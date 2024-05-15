First Women’s Club World Cup set for 2026

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first Fifa Women’s Club World Cup could be introduced from 2026, and be held every four years.

It has been proposed that the first edition of the tournament would feature 16 teams, in contrast to the new men’s version, which will feature 32 from 2025.

The first tournament has been proposed for January to February 2026, in the middle of the European domestic season, but before the NWSL, which started in March this year.

In Europe, it is likely to sit in the gap between the Champions League group stages and knockout rounds, and the event was discussed at the Fifa Council meeting ahead of the 74th Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

There is reportedly strong support for the notion of creating a women’s event, with the belief it can help develop the game.

The idea of a Women’s Club World Cup was first raised in 2022, but would come at the right time with the expansion of Uefa’s Women’s Champions League.

The Fifa Congress will decide the hosts of the 2027 Women’s World Cup on Friday, with the top bids coming from Brazil and a joint one from Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands.

The men’s Club World Cup has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Fifpro considering legal action over concerns of the schedule for players, with the 32-team tournament due to take place in the United States in the summer of 2025.

All three European club competitions will also be expanded to 36 teams next year, while Uefa will add a second women’s European competition from 2025 onwards.

There have been growing concerns surrounding the schedule across both the men’s and women’s games in recent years.