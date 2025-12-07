Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifa apologises for making Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach wear gloves to touch trophy

Scaloni was invited to lift the World Cup without gloves during a separate ceremony on Saturday as Fifa looked to make amends

Ramiro Scandalo
Sunday 07 December 2025 10:26 GMT
Inside Fifa’s shambolic and shameful 2026 World Cup draw

Fifa president Gianni Infantino apologised to Argentina’s World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni after a mix-up during Friday's draw required him to wear gloves to touch the trophy.

The incident came during group-stage draw for the 2026 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, when organisers seemingly failed to recognise the coach that guided Argentina to the title in Qatar three years ago.

Scaloni, visibly taken aback, said that the officials did not know who he was.

Lionel Scaloni touching the World Cup trophy with gloves
Lionel Scaloni touching the World Cup trophy with gloves (Getty Images)

Infantino aimed to make amends the next day at a ceremony to confirm the tournament’s schedule.

"I apologise on behalf of Fifa. I didn't know," he said, calling a now-gloveless Scaloni on stage and presenting him with the trophy.

"Of course, the world champions can touch the Cup. I apologise, I didn't know," repeated Infantino. "What an outrage! It's just that when you're a world champion, you look younger every day."

Argentina will open begin their World Cup defence on 16 June against Algeria in Kansas City. They will then face Austria and Jordan in Group J.

