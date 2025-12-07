Fifa apologises for making Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach wear gloves to touch trophy
Scaloni was invited to lift the World Cup without gloves during a separate ceremony on Saturday as Fifa looked to make amends
Fifa president Gianni Infantino apologised to Argentina’s World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni after a mix-up during Friday's draw required him to wear gloves to touch the trophy.
The incident came during group-stage draw for the 2026 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, when organisers seemingly failed to recognise the coach that guided Argentina to the title in Qatar three years ago.
Scaloni, visibly taken aback, said that the officials did not know who he was.
Infantino aimed to make amends the next day at a ceremony to confirm the tournament’s schedule.
"I apologise on behalf of Fifa. I didn't know," he said, calling a now-gloveless Scaloni on stage and presenting him with the trophy.
"Of course, the world champions can touch the Cup. I apologise, I didn't know," repeated Infantino. "What an outrage! It's just that when you're a world champion, you look younger every day."
Argentina will open begin their World Cup defence on 16 June against Algeria in Kansas City. They will then face Austria and Jordan in Group J.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments