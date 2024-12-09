Manchester City, Real Madrid and Lionesses dominate as Fifpro 11s revealed
The annual selection is voted for by the players and based on last season’s performances
Manchester City and Real Madrid dominate the selection of the annual men’s Fifpro 11 with Rodri and Vinicius Jr, who contested a close race for the Ballon d’Or, both included.
The XI is voted for by 28,000 footballers and based on performances last season.
Five Real Madrid players earn inclusion after a campaign in which they won a La Liga and Champions League double, with Kylian Mbappe, who has since joined the club from Paris Saint-Germain, also chosen.
A quartet of Manchester City players are joined by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk to make up a five-strong Premier League contingent.
The recently-dropped Ederson is in goal having helped Pep Guardiola’s side to a third successive title, with Kevin de Bruyne joining Rodri in midfield.
Erling Haaland, who registered 38 times in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, is part of the front three with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.
The retired Toni Kroos secures the fourth and final nomination of his career with former Real Madrid midfield colleague Jude Bellingham joining him.
Five Lionesses are selected in the women’s XI: goalkeeper Mary Earps, defenders Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood, midfielder Keira Walsh and forward Lauren James.
Bronze and Walsh are joined by Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas from the Champions League-winning Barcelona side of last season.
Brazil veteran Marta, Real Madrid left-back Olga Carmona, Colombia youngster Linda Caicedo and free-scoring Zambia striker Barbra Banda fill out the squad.
Fifpro Women’s XI 2024:
Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Manchester United/Paris Saint-Germain, England)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea, England), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)
Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)
Forwards: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli/Orlando Pride, Zambia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia), Lauren James (Chelsea, England), Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)
Fifpro Men’s XI 2024:
Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)
