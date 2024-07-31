Chelsea complete signing of Filip Jorgensen to escalate battle for No1 spot

Support truly

Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, landing the 22-year-old for £20.7m from Villarreal.

The new addition flew to the US on Monday to complete his switch, signing a seven-year contract. Less than 24 hours later he was on the training pitch, ready to show everyone what he brings to the club and he has wasted no time getting to know his new teammates and trying to impress head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of the new season.

‘It was very important for me to come here as quickly as possible and get involved as early as I could to be prepared for the new season, to learn how the manager wants to play, and to get to know everyone,” Jorgensen told the club website.

“I am very happy with how the last 12 months have panned out,’ he acknowledges. ‘I am very confident in myself and I know what qualities I have. Luckily I had the chance to show myself on the biggest stage in Spain and now I am very happy to have the chance to do that at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

The Danish international made 37 appearances for Villarreal last season and he faces tough competition if he is to become Chelsea number one, from one player he knows well.

“Robert Sanchez has been with the national team of Spain, where I live, and I followed him a bit when he was at Brighton and now Chelsea,” he added.

“I know he is a very good goalkeeper and I hope we can learn from each other and produce the best versions of ourselves together.”

The Blues also have another stopper on their books, Djordje Petrovic who ended last season as the number-one choice, after replacing the injured Sanchez in December. His form saw him go on to play the remainder of the league games - but he is currently missing from the tour of the US as he is recovering from injury.

One player who could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge is Conor Gallagher, with Spanish side Atletico Madrid currently in talks over a deal for the 24-year-old.

The midfielder is still on holiday after helping England to the Euro 24 final, but the fact he is in the last year of his contract, means the club are open to a move so they can receive a fee, rather than let him move for free next summer.