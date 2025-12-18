Date and location confirmed for 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European champions Spain are set to face Copa America holders Argentina in the Finalissima in Qatar next March, Uefa confirmed on Thursday.

This intercontinental clash was revived in 2021, following strong opposition from Uefa and Conmebol to Fifa's proposals for a biennial World Cup.

Lionel Messi's Argentina, who outclassed Italy 3-0 in the 2022 contest, will return to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar – the site of their World Cup triumph three years ago. The match is scheduled for March 27, 2026, with a 9 p.m. local time kick-off.

Spain and Argentina have met 14 times, with both nations securing six victories each alongside two draws.

The two teams currently top Fifa’s world rankings, with Spain just ahead of their South American rivals in the standings.

France, England and Brazil complete the top five ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

The Finalissima will take place during the same international break that will see teams battling to secure their spot at the World Cup via the play-offs.

Spain booked their own place at the tournament that they won in 2010 with minimal fuss.

Having been placed in a qualifying group with Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria, Spain only dropped two points in their six matches to ensure automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, Argentina sent out a message to their World Cup rivals by topping their Conmebol qualifying group with something to spare.

Argentina picked up 38 points from their 18 matches to finish nine points clear of their closest challengers, Ecuador.

Argentina beat France in a thrilling final three years ago to become world champions for the third time after previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.

They will be hoping to defend their crown in 2026, but first have the small matter of the Finalissima against Spain in what promises to be a fascinating clash.