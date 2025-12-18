Date and location confirmed for 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain
Argentina and Spain will face off in the 2026 Finalissima
European champions Spain are set to face Copa America holders Argentina in the Finalissima in Qatar next March, Uefa confirmed on Thursday.
This intercontinental clash was revived in 2021, following strong opposition from Uefa and Conmebol to Fifa's proposals for a biennial World Cup.
Lionel Messi's Argentina, who outclassed Italy 3-0 in the 2022 contest, will return to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar – the site of their World Cup triumph three years ago. The match is scheduled for March 27, 2026, with a 9 p.m. local time kick-off.
Spain and Argentina have met 14 times, with both nations securing six victories each alongside two draws.
The two teams currently top Fifa’s world rankings, with Spain just ahead of their South American rivals in the standings.
France, England and Brazil complete the top five ahead of next summer’s World Cup.
The Finalissima will take place during the same international break that will see teams battling to secure their spot at the World Cup via the play-offs.
Spain booked their own place at the tournament that they won in 2010 with minimal fuss.
Having been placed in a qualifying group with Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria, Spain only dropped two points in their six matches to ensure automatic qualification.
Meanwhile, Argentina sent out a message to their World Cup rivals by topping their Conmebol qualifying group with something to spare.
Argentina picked up 38 points from their 18 matches to finish nine points clear of their closest challengers, Ecuador.
Argentina beat France in a thrilling final three years ago to become world champions for the third time after previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.
They will be hoping to defend their crown in 2026, but first have the small matter of the Finalissima against Spain in what promises to be a fascinating clash.
