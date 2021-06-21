Euro 2020 matchday 11: Five’s a crowd in tight battle for last-16 progression

Five teams will be bidding to secure their passage to the round of 16 in their final group matches on Monday.

Holland, already through to the knock-out stages, will resume in Amsterdam against North Macedonia, who are eliminated, while Group C rivals Ukraine and Austria meet in Bucharest to decide who will join them.

In Group B, Russia will go through if they beat Denmark in Copenhagen, while Finland play in St Petersburg against leaders Belgium, who have already qualified for the last 16.

Netherlands players, from left, Steven Berghuis, Cody Gakpo, Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Ake, and Wout Weghorst, warm up during training on Sunday (AP)

A draw will be good enough for Russia if Finland fail to beat Belgium. Denmark will finish second if they beat Russia by two or more goals and Finland lose against Belgium.

Wales booked their place in the last 16 on Sunday night in Rome despite their 10 men going down 1-0 to Group A winners Italy.

Switzerland kept their own hopes alive after winning 3-1 in Baku against Group A rivals Turkey, who exited the tournament without a point.

Wales played the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi. Matteo Pessina scored Italy’s winner in the 39th minute.

Switzerland had Welsh hearts racing by establishing a 2-0 interval lead against Turkey and trimming Wales’ goal difference advantage, but their qualification hopes now rest on being one of the four best third-placed sides.

Quote of the day

I would be disappointed if we weren’t at our expected level. Each time you win, you grow. If you lose it means you just weren’t good enough Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez

Up next

Finland v Belgium (Group B, St Petersburg, 2000)Russia v Denmark (Group B, Copenhagen, 2000)Ukraine v Austria (Group C, Bucharest, 1700)North Macedonia v Netherlands (Group C, Amsterdam, 1700)