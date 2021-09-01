Wales are facing Finland away from home tonight in an international friendly match in Helsinki.

The Welsh manager Rob Page’s side are preparing for a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Belarus on Sunday and Estonia next Wednesday.

Wales began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over Czech Republic in March.

Wales twice played Finland during the 2020 Nations League, winning both home and away.

Here is everything you need to know about the friendly.

When is Finland vs Wales?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST tonight, Wednesday 1 September.

How can I watch?

Finland vs Wales will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Sky Sports customers can watch on TV or stream online via the Sky Sports app or website.

Confirmed line-ups

Finland - Eriksson, Hamalainen, Raitala, Toivio, Ivanov, Hostikka, Kairinen, Kamara, Assehnoun, Forss, Jensen

Wales - Ward; Norrington-Davies, Lawrence, Lockyer, Ampadu, J Williams, M Smith, Levitt, Wilson, Roberts, Johnson

Prediction

Wales outperformed Finland in the World Cup and beat them twice in the Nations League, but a changed line-up with Gareth Bale set to be on the bench means their hosts may get a foothold in this one. Finland 1-1 Wales.