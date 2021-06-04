Fleetwood sign Brad Halliday on free transfer following Doncaster departure

Fleetwood have signed Brad Halliday on a free transfer following his departure from Doncaster

The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has signed a two-year contract at Highbury.

He is the club’s first signing of the summer and will link up with his team-mates when they all return for pre-season training later this month.

Halliday has experience at League One level having spent the last two seasons at Doncaster, making 70 appearances, and spent a season at Accrington on loan from his first club Middlesbrough.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to get it done. It’s been a while since the season ended so to finally get over to Fleetwood and sign, I’m delighted. Hopefully next season we can kick on.”