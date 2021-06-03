Wes Burns swaps Fleetwood for Ipswich

Ipswich have signed Wes Burns from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who can play in a range of positions, has signed a three-year deal and becomes the first new signing under Gamechanger 20 ownership, who bought the League One club in April.

After making the move to Portman Road, Burns told the club website: ““I’m obviously delighted to get the deal done and sign for what is a massive football club.

“I spoke to the manager and (chief executive) Mark Ashton and I know the ambitions they have for the club.

“It’s an exciting time for the club seeing the ambitions they have and that is one of the big draws for me coming here.

“The manager made it clear as well that the target is getting promoted to the Championship next season and then to kick on from there. The long-term goal is to reach the Premier League and I’m thrilled to be part of that challenge.”

Burns began his career at Bristol City and had loan spells at Forest Green Oxford, Cheltenham, Fleetwood and Aberdeen before joining the Cod Army on a three-and-half-year deal in January 2017.

He scored 16 goals in 144 league games for Fleetwood, including one in a 3-1 defeat at Portman Road on the last day of the 2020/21 season.