Tom Clarke swaps Salford for Fleetwood

Fleetwood have signed defender Tom Clarke from Salford

The 33-year-old has made over 350 English Football League appearances for clubs including Preston – where he captained the side under current Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson – and Huddersfield.

After signing a one-year deal with the Cod Army, he told his new club’s website: “I’ve been close a few times to joining previously so I’m just happy that I’m here now.

“I worked under the manager for a long time at Preston and I’m looking forward to working with the players and hopefully pass on that experience that we might need.

“I’ve played a lot of games, and in the Championship for a long time, so I’ll pass on any knowledge that I can down to the younger players in the group.”