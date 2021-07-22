Florian Lejeune rejoins Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle

Andy Hampson
Thursday 22 July 2021 17:39
<p>Florian Lejeune has joined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)</p>

French defender Florian Lejeune has rejoined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old returns to the Spanish outfit after a successful season-long loan last term.

Lejeune joined Newcastle in an £8.7million deal from Eibar in 2017 but was hampered by two serious knee injuries during his time at the club.

He made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.