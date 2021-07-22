Florian Lejeune rejoins Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle
The Magpies continue their summer business
Andy Hampson
Thursday 22 July 2021 17:39
French defender Florian Lejeune has rejoined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 30-year-old returns to the Spanish outfit after a successful season-long loan last term.
Lejeune joined Newcastle in an £8.7million deal from Eibar in 2017 but was hampered by two serious knee injuries during his time at the club.
He made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.