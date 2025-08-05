I don’t think about it – Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz unfazed by £100m price tag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s record signing Florian Wirtz insists his price tag is irrelevant to him and he is just focused on making the Premier League champions better ahead of their title defence.

The Germany attacking midfielder arrived at Anfield for an initial £100million, with a further £16m of achievable add-ons making his move from Bayer Leverkusen a potentially British record-breaking one.

However, speaking after impressing in a 3-2 friendly win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday evening, the 22-year-old brushed off the figures involved.

“I don’t think about it. I just want to play football and how much money the clubs pay between each other, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

“Of course the big challenge is to win the title again and it is the most difficult thing so (I will) try and just create chances and also work against the ball.

“I can also run a lot so (I will) bring this to the team and then with the ball I can make the team better and bring my team-mates into better situations.

“I came because I thought I could fit in this team and I am enjoying to play with these players and getting every time a little bit better so I am happy with how it is going.”

Wirtz’s game is based around carrying the ball with purpose and bringing team-mates into play with his close control and lots of touches in and around the penalty area.

However, he will also provide a goal threat – he scored 57 times in 197 appearances for Leverkusen – and almost broke the deadlock against Bilbao with a header which clipped the crossbar.

He may find the Premier League is less forgiving than the Bundesliga but he is looking forward to finding out.

“I am a player who needs freedom on the pitch and the manager gives it to me because I have to respect the position and the players around me,” he added.

“I will try to find the right places to be and the right spaces to get the ball and to be dangerous and create chances – I have not played a match in the Premier League but I am looking forward and that is why I came.”

Asked whether he thought playing in England was more difficult than Germany and whether he would be able to continue to play his own game, he replied: “To be honest, I don’t know.

“There are some differences to Germany but I think there is also something I can learn and make me better so I am really looking forward to it.

“It’s more intense and more physical, every player is really strong, really fast. That is what everybody is telling me.”