Liverpool return to Leverkusen with new record bid for Florian Wirtz
Liverpool’s initial bid of £109m was rejected by the Bundesliga club
Liverpool have made a second bid for Florian Wirtz, raising their offer to a club record £113m.
Bayer Leverkusen are believed to want £150m for the Germany international, who would prefer a move to Anfield.
Liverpool’s initial proposal came to £109m, including add-ons, but they have now submitted an improved offer with a greater guarantee of £100m.
Wirtz also attracted attention from Bayern Munich but told the German champions he wanted to go to Liverpool.
The new English champions are believed to have impressed him with their plan while Manchester City, who also showed an interest, have switched their focus to Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.
At £113m, Wirtz would smash Liverpool’s transfer record. They paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk and £64m, rising to £85m, for Darwin Nunez.
Wirtz, who found the net for Germany against Portugal in the Nations League on Wednesday, has scored 34 goals in the last two seasons for Leverkusen, helping them win a first league title in 2023-24, when he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.
Liverpool have already signed his Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong for £29m as they begin life after Trent Alexander-Arnold.
They are also in talks with Bournemouth, who want £45m for left-back Milos Kerkez, and could commit almost £200m to new signings within a few weeks.
