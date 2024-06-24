Football Leaks hacker threatens to release Man City documents

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Portuguese hacker who caused the Football Leaks scandal has threatened to release more emails and documents related to Manchester City’s alleged rule breaking.

Rui Pinto, 35, says that he has provided authorities in France and Germany with documents that he claims will show “criminal relevancy”, reports the Daily Mail.

In 2018, Pinto gained access to thousands of emails and documents relating to several clubs in Europe, including information about transfer fees and the alleged PSR breaches made by Manchester City.

In 2023, Pinto was convicted of nine crimes by a Lisbon court and he was handed a suspended prison sentence of four years. He has been in witness protection since 2020.

Pinto was speaking to the OffShore-Alert Marbella Conference via video link, and he claimed that he had “handed five hard drives to French and German authorities with millions of documents, including more on City.”

“These documents are from part of the Premier League investigation into City,” he added. “I am confident they will find criminal relevancy.”

Pinto’s previous leaks led to City being handed a two-year European ban by Uefa in 2020, after they were accused of breaching FFP between 2012 and 2016. City’s suspension was eventually overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Earlier this month, City launched legal action against the Premier League, as part of a response to the 115 charges made by the Premier League. The league had been investigating the club for alleged breaches of the league’s ‘Profit and Sustainability Rules’ (PSR).

City are accused of concealing payments through third parties by disguising them as sponsorship revenue. Reports suggest that the hearing will take place in autumn of this year. City have always stressed their innocence in regard to the issue.