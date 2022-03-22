What international matches are on TV this week and how can I watch them?

The men’s international break is here with World Cup qualification spots on the line and friendly matches taking place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year.

England, having already secured their place in Qatar, face friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast but the Uefa World Cup play-offs are set to offer the best action.

Wales will look to advance to a play-off final when they host Austria while Italy, Portugal, Sweden and Poland are also set to battle it out for the final European places.

Elsewhere, there are qualifiers taking place in South America and Africa as the World Cup nears, ahead of the group stage draw next week.

Here’s the pick of the matches on TV this week and where you can watch them.

Thursday 24 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

Wales vs Austria, World Cup play-off semi-final - Sky Sports Main Event

Portugal vs Turkey, World Cup play-off semi-final - Sky Sports Premier League

Italy vs North Macedonia, World Cup play-off semi-final - Sky Sports Arena

Sweden vs Czech Republic, World Cup play-off semi-final - Sky Sports

Scotland vs Poland, international friendly - Sky Sports Football

Brazil vs Chile, World Cup qualifier - Premier Sports 1 (11:30pm)

Colombia vs Bolivia, World Cup qualifier - Free Sports (11:30pm)

Uruguay vs Peru, World Cup qualifier - Premier Sports 2 (11:30pm)

Friday 25 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland, International Friendly - Sky Sports Premier League (7:15pm)

Egypt vs Senegal, World Cup play-off final - Mola TV (7:30pm)

Ghana vs Nigeria, World Cup play-off final - Mola TV (7:30pm)

England U21 vs Andorra U21, Uefa Under-21 Championship qualifier - Sky Sports Main Event

Argentina vs Venezuela, World Cup qualifier - Premier Sports 1 (11:30pm)

Saturday 26 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

England vs Switzerland, International Friendly - Sky Sports Main Event (5:30pm)

Republic of Ireland vs Belgium, International Friendly, Sky Sports Premier League (5:00pm)

Netherlands vs Denmark, International Friendly - Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday 27 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

Monday 28 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

Tuesday 29 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

England vs Ivory Coast, International Friendly - Sky Sports Main Event

Italy / North Macedonia vs Portugal / Turkey, World Cup play-off final - Sky Sports TBC

Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic, World Cup play-off final - Sky Sports Football

Northern Ireland vs Hungary, International Friendly - Sky Sports Mix

Republic of Ireland vs Lithuania, International Friendly - Sky Sports Arena

Wednesday 30 March (Kick-off 7:45pm unless stated)

Bolivia vs Brazil, World Cup qualifier - Premier Sports 1 (0:30am)

Chile vs Uruguay, World Cup qualifier - Free Sports (0:30am)

Ecuador vs Argentina, World Cup qualifier - Premier Sports 2 (0:30am)