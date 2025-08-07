£2.5million lost to football ticket fraudsters in last two seasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Football fans are being urged to watch out for scams when buying match tickets for the upcoming Premier League season, as a bank estimates that £2.5 million has been lost in recent years.

More than 2,400 cases of football ticket fraud were reported by Lloyds customers over the past two seasons, with total losses topping £500,000.

The bank estimates that nationally there are likely to have been at least 12,000 victims since the start of the 2023/24 season, with more than £2.5 million stolen by fraudsters.

Victims lost an average of £218 each last season, according to the bank.

Supporters of Liverpool are most likely to have been affected, followed by fans of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, Lloyds’ figures indicated.

Cases also involved fans of Celtic and Rangers, while Wrexham AFC also featured in the data.

Supporters aged 25 to 34 were the most common victims, making up 28 per cent of cases, closely followed by 18 to 24-year-olds (26 per cent).

The government has joined Lloyds to issue a warning to supporters as part of its Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Around three-quarters (76 per cent) of football ticket fraud cases last season started on social media, according to Lloyds’ data.

Victims lost an average of £218 each last season ( Getty Images )

Scammers post fake adverts or listings on social media, offering tickets at discounted prices or for sold-out games.

Victims are asked to pay upfront – often by bank transfer – but the tickets do not arrive and the fraudster disappears.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds, said: “It’s easy to get swept up in the buzz of a new season, but scammers are banking on that excitement.

“With demand for tickets often outstripping supply, fraudsters know they can trick fans into paying for tickets that simply don’t exist.”

Lord Hanson, minister for fraud at the Home Office, said: “Fraud is a ruthless crime that preys on our passions, our trust and our excitement.

“As the nation gears up for the new football season, so too do fraudsters, waiting to take advantage of loyal fans searching for tickets.

“More than three-quarters of football ticket scams last season started on social media, with what seem like genuine ‘first come, first served’ offers all too often designed to rip off desperate fans.

“That’s why we urge all football supporters hunting for tickets to Stop! Think Fraud. Stay alert and only buy directly from the clubs, their official partners and legitimate resale outlets.

“None of us wants to miss a big game, but that will feel 10 times worse if you’ve also handed hundreds of pounds to a fraudster for a ticket you’ll never see.”

Sajni Shah, a money expert at Compare the Market, said: “Stay alert to red flags like overly cheap tickets being sold over social media or sellers pushing you to make fast payments via online platforms. If something feels too good to be true, it probably is.”

Here are some tips from Lloyds for football supporters to protect themselves from ticket scams: