FPL 2024/25: What are the changes to new fantasy Premier League season?

Fantasy Premier League players across the UK will be eagerly awaiting the return of the Premier League for the 2024-25 season.

Manchester City will be aiming for a fifth successive title and the likes of Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah will be popular picks once again.

But there will be some significant changes to FPL for the new campaign. Here is everything you need to know.

Free transfers

Players will no longer be limited to just two free transfers. Instead, it will now be possible to accumulate as many as five free transfers, rewarding those who avoid the temptation to regularly make new additions.

Saved transfers will also no longer reset to zero when the Wildcard and Free Hit chips are played.

Pitch

Eagle-eyed FPL players will notice that the pitch looks different ahead of the new season. The design has been tweaked with the intention of improving usability.

There will also be player cards for everyone in the team, allowing the user to read key information when deciding who to start, bench or sell.

Points-scoring

There will be several changes to the points system for 2024-25. Firstly, goalkeepers will get 10 points instead of six for scoring a goal, although the chances of this happening are of course extremely low.

Goalkeepers’ bonus points for saving a penalty will be reduced from 15 to nine. Meanwhile, a goal line clearance will be worth three bonus points and a shot on target two bonus points.

Players will also get a bonus point for winning a foul.

Blank/Double gameweeks

Blank and Double gameweeks can make things tricky for FPL players. They often require extra planning and points can easily be dropped.

More casual players are likely to be pleased that there will be fewer Blank and Double gameweeks, with the FA Cup schedule meaning fixtures will not clash with Premier League matches as frequently.

Mystery chip

Not content with just Bench Boost, Triple Captain, Free Hit and Wildcard, FPL have added a new chip to the mix for the 2024-25 season.

Unfortunately, it will not be available until January, though, and they have yet to reveal what function it will have.

Inevitably, there will be plenty of speculation around the Mystery Chip. But for now it is nothing more than guesswork.