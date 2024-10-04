Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and 5 players to target for FPL Gameweek 7

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Fantasy Premier League continues to throw up surprises keeping managers on their toes each week. Cole Palmer cashed in heavily with four goals against Brighton at the weekend but Erling Haaland drew a blank for the first time this season making him a costly investment for those who used an early wildcard.

Gameweek 7 feels like an easier one to predict with Haaland expected to bounce back as Manchester City host Fulham. Chelsea have found their eye for goal so have players to watch out for and Spurs are riding the highs of defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford when they take on Brighton.

This early in the season there are many avenues to exploit to increase your chances of coming out on top during the week and below we’ve selected five players who may just prove to be the difference in close scoring contests:

Arijanet Muric, Ipswich - Goalkeeper (£4.4m)

When it comes to goalkeepers you’re trying to get the best bang for your buck and outside of the big hitters it can be tricky to determine where the points will come from. Clean sheets tend to be rarer with teams lower in the table but the trade off is how many saves a goalkeeper makes. Ipswich have come up against tough opponents such as Liverpool, Man City and Aston Villa but they’re entering a run of matches in which they can excel with West Ham, Everton, Brentford and Leicester all in the coming weeks. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric should have an easier time of things and Ipswich have proven how stubborn they can be in front of their own goal. At £4.4m too Muric could be an investment worth taking a risk on.

open image in gallery Ipswich’s Arijanet Muric could be a good selection ahead of a decent run of fixtures ( Getty Images )

Nathan Collins, Brentford - Defender (£4.5m)

A guaranteed starter for Brentford if he avoids picking up any injuries. Collins has played every minute of the Bees’ Premier League campaign so far and has chipped in with a couple of assists. There have been no clean sheets as of yet but, like Ipswich, Brentford are entering a run of favourable fixtures starting with a home match against Wolves. A cheap option at just £4.5m Collins’ inclusion could help managers open up more funds to get expensive players such as Erling Haaland into the squad.

Bukayo Saka, Arsenal - Midfielder (£10.1m)

Saka is one of the more expensive midfield options but has proven over the start of the season that he could be worth the money. Six matches played, five assists and one goal scored. That’s a wonderful return already and Arsenal, fresh off the back of a tough 4-2 victory over Leicester, will look to push on as they take on Southampton and Bournemouth in their next two games. It is also worth noting that managers who have Bruno Fernandes in their team can make a simple switch to limit the damage to their budgets as the Manchester United captain is suspended following his red card against Tottenham on Sunday.

Jadon Sancho, Chelsea - Midfielder (£6.4m)

Sancho is a similar option to Saka but way more risky. The former Man Utd midfielder is still finding his feet at Chelsea but has been excelling. In just three Premier League appearances he has four assists. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is giving him more and more gametime with Sancho playing 70 minutes against Brighton at the weekend and setting up two of Cole Palmer’s goals. At just £6.4m he feels like a bargain and the time could be just right to bring him into the team before more managers jump on the hype train.

open image in gallery Jadon Sancho has four assists in three appearances for Chelsea this season ( Action Images via Reuters )

Raul Jimenez, Fulham - Forward (£5.5m)

A confidence player if ever there was one, Raul Jimenez is in hot form. Three goals in his last three matches and the number one choice to take penalties for Fulham when he’s on the pitch. A striker that comes at a discounted price he’s notched up 21 points in the last three games. Fulham may struggle to breakdown Man City and Aston Villa, there next two opponents, but if they do then Raul is certain to be involved in the goal mouth action.