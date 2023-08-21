Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Premier League managers get one free transfer a week to make - but by now some may have saved up for two switches to their teams. Here’s who we think are worthwhile considering as the Premier League heads into the new week, judging by upcoming fixtures and individual player form.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal - Defender (5.0)

If you haven’t already stacked your team with the most number of allowed Arsenal players, now might be the time: games against Fulham, an out-of-sorts Man United and Everton do not look the most troublesome over the coming weeks and their Ukrainian left-back is back to fitness now having played a key role last term. Add in potential clean sheet bonuses to his build-up play involvement and there could be plenty of points on offer - especially given his early season stand-in Jurrien Timber is now out injured. William Saliba’s price has already risen; Zinchenko’s might follow suit soon.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Everton - Midfielder (5.5)

Ok, this one’s obviously an outside-the-box option in terms of early season form from his club, but Everton have a couple of fixtures now before the international break which can kick-start their campaign - and Doucoure is the best-placed individual to help them do that. He’s playing just off the forward, who doesn’t score. His runs from deep are tough to track and he showed last term he can find the back of the net; 1.5 shots per game and 2.0 key passes across his first two matches detail how he’s trying to do the same again here.

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford – Midfield (6.6)

Not many people would have predicted Bryan Mbeumo would be top of the charts for expected goal involvements after two Premier League games, but here we are. Playing up front but categorised as a midfielder in FPL, Mbeumo’s tally of 2.9 XGi far outstrips the rest, albeit boosted by a couple of penalties. With a friendly fixture list ahead (three of the next four are home games against Palace, Bournemouth and Everton), he is almost a must-have if you don’t already own him.

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea – Forward (7.0)

With two points from two games, Jackson is probably about to be sold by a whole load of FPL managers. But the underlying numbers suggest it is worth keeping the faith with, or even buying, the 22-year-old. He is fifth for non-penalty expected goals (1.14) among forwards, fourth for shots in the box (six) and joint-top for big chances (three). He played 90 minutes in both games underlining the lack of competition for a starting spot, and what’s more, the fixture list is juicy – home matches against Luton and Nottingham Forest are next when, surely, Jackson will break his duck.

Robert Sanchez, Chelsea - Goalkeeper (4.5)

It’s not often we’ll pick two players from the same team in the same week but those fixtures do look tempting and Mauricio Pochettino’s new first-choice stopper will be looking for real consistency now he’s settling in...and now the team will be expected to make rapid improvements. He saved three shots against West Ham and one against Liverpool, and while he didn’t pick up a clean sheet in either one he surely will hope to do so against the upcoming lesser lights including Luton. Expect Pochettino to focus heavily on organisation after the shambles against the Hammers - Sanchez could be a quick beneficiary.