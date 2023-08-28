James Ward-Prowse, Raheem Sterling and 5 players to buy ahead of FPL Gameweek 4

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Premier League managers get one free transfer a week to make but with the competition in full flow some of you may have saved up for two free switches to their teams while others will be considering a four-point hit to maximise the chances of success.

Here are five players who we think are worthwhile considering as the Premier League heads into the new gameweek, judging by upcoming fixtures and individual player form.

Bernd Leno, Fulham - Goalkeeper (4.5)

This pick is all about price optimisation. At just £4.5m Fulham’s No. 1 opens up options to transfer resources to other parts of the squad while almost guaranteeing points each week. Though Fulham have kept just one clean sheet in their three matches so far, Leno’s points accummulation comes from the amount of saves he makes each week with nine against Everton, five versus Brentford and eight against Arsenal all but ensuring his ends up in the bonus points. Add the potential for a clean sheet bonus on top of that and Leno could be a high scoring option.

Joachim Andersen, Crystal Palace - Defender (4.6)

That his price has increased this early into the season is testament to how well he is performing for Crystal Palace. He’s claimed maximum bonus points in two of Palace’s three matches and even chipped in with a goal in the draw against Brentford which is a huge plus for a defender. Andersen is guaranteed match time, consistently playing 90 minutes, and with Palace only conceding one goal in each of their games so far they could easily notch up the clean sheet bonuses in favourable outings against Wolves, Aston Villa and Fulham in the coming weeks.

James Ward-Prowse, West Ham - Midfielder (6.0)

West Ham’s newest midfield maestro has been prolific since he joined the club tallying up 15 points across two gameweeks thanks to two assists and a goal. He takes set pieces which is always a plus and David Moyes likes to keep him on the pitch for long periods which could maximise his output. The upcoming weeks aren’t too friendly with games against Manchester City and Liverpool to come but at just £6.0m he could prove a savvy pick in midfield as the Hammers take on Luton Town this week.

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea - Midfielder (7.1)

Sterling looked a class above the rest of the Chelsea team in their 3-0 victory over Luton as Mauricio Pochettino’s men finally started to click. He scored twice and set up Nicolas Jackson for the third to clinch maximum bonus points after also being the best performer in the defeat to West Ham. In Chelsea’s search for goals it seems evident most of the play will come through Sterling who should be afforded plenty of chances to increase his expected goals. An alternative to Sterling comes in the form of Tottenham’s James Maddison (£7.6m) who has better stats when it comes to creating chances but we’re going for Sterling due to his lower price and favourable run of fixtures to come.

Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest - Forward (6.5)

A cheap but solid option for the forward line, Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi has hit the ground running in the Premier League this season. He’s scored in every game despite Forest losing to both Arsenal and Manchester United. Of the cheaper option forward (less than £7.0m) Awoniyi is bettered only by Brentford’s Yoane Wissa (£6.2m) so far but he has proven he can score against the big teams and with fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City to come he may be a decisive factor in picking up a good number of unexpected points. Elsewhere, West Ham’s Michail Antonio (£6.0m) may be worth a one week gamble as the Hammers take on Luton this Friday, he’s back in form having scored two goals across his last two games.