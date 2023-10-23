Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With the weekend’s action wrapped, Fantasy Premier League managers will be reflecting upon another week of either frustration or elation after some dramatic late finishes and plenty of eye-catching performances.

As the Premier League enters its 10th week, FPL managers may be looking to ring the changes as fixture swings occur and new in-form teams emerge.

Whether you are looking to just tinker with one or two changes or are planning a number of wholesale changes, here are five players we think you should keep an eye out for ahead of gameweek 10.

Phil Foden - Manchester City, midfield (7.6 m)

The Manchester City winger has often been an unreliable FPL asset due to his lack of regular starts. Riyad Mahrez’s departure for the Saudi Pro League has now cleared the way for Foden who has started all but one of City’s league games this season.

Returns thus far haven’t been plentiful (1G, 3A) and his ownership has dropped as a result, but after a promising display for England in the international break and a much-needed win for City against Brighton at the weekend, the 23-year-old may offer something of a differential pick if you’re looking to make up some ground on mini-league rivals.

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle, defender (6.9 m)

After a tough run of fixtures at the start of the season, Newcastle are unbeaten in five and back in full flow. Trippier has been the fulcrum of their recent improved performances, with his six assists in his last four games seeing him rise to the top of the points list for defenders.

A trickier set of fixtures are on the horizon, but with games against Wolves and Bournemouth mixed in, the experienced right-back should be at the forefront of many people’s plans if they are looking for a premium defensive asset.

(AP)

Alisson - Liverpool, goalkeeper (5.5 m)

Going big on keepers is not something many FPL managers see as a necessity but with Liverpool’s good run of fixtures coming up, spending that little bit more to bring in Alisson could be a rewarding transfer. Jurgen Klopp’s side restricted Everton to just 0.09 xG in their 2-0 derby win on Saturday and have fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Fulham in their next five.

Ezri Konsa - Aston Villa, defeder (4.5 m)

Aston Villa’s statement 4-1 win over West Ham on Sunday continued their superb start to the season as they extended their unbeaten run to six games and remain just one point off the top four. Defensively, they were a tad unfortunate to not keep a clean sheet, with Jarrod Bowen’s heavily deflected strike somehow finding the bottom corner from long range.

With fixtures against Luton, Forest and Fulham in their next three, defensive returns are a high likelihood and Ezri Konsa looks to offer some value at just 4.5m. The centre-back picked up an assist against the Hammers and also has two bonus points in his last four games.

Neal Maupay - Brentford, forward (4.9 m)

There was a time not too long ago when few, if any, FPL users would have looked at Maupay with a transfer in mind. But fresh off an assist in his first start back at Brentford, the Frenchman could be a player rejuvenated. It remains early days but as a potential rotation option, Maupay could offer something different if you are looking to make room for a more expensive player elsewhere.