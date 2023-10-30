Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With another gameweek in the bag, Fantasy Premier League managers are recovering from a weekend of either frustration or elation after some predictable results, plenty of goals and even a win for Everton.

This week is another opportunity to reset, make some tweaks to your team or finally play your wildcard to ring in a number of wholesale changes while in-form players are still, relatively, cheap.

As the Premier League enters its 11th week, here are five players we think could impress, though managers need to decide whether using a transfer earlier in the week is a gamble worth taking, or if waiting until the midweek Carabao Cup action is finished will aid their efforts to bring success in the upcoming gameweek.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City, forward (14m)

A blistering strike against Brighton in gameweek 9 seems to have kick-started Erling Haaland’s season as he followed it up with a star performance in the Manchester derby, scoring two goals and setting up a third for Phil Foden. A 24-point return from his last two matches raises the eyebrows and he will be keen to extend his tally against Bournemouth this week. Potentially tricky encounters against Chelsea and Liverpool are on the horizon and his extorionate price may turn off some managers looking for a more balanced side but he could be worth a one week blast to rack up some points against the 17th placed Cherries.

Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal, forward (5.5m)

If you’re weak in the forward line or just fancy switching things up, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah could be the way to go. He’s not a guarantee of points, especially with the Gunners facing Newcastle on Saturday, but with Gabriel Jesus injured he’s highly likely to start. A hat-trick against Sheffield United this weekend proves his quality with the England forward also having a unique quirk of scoring in big games. At just £5.5m too, he’s definitely one to take a risk on for a few weeks with Arsenal also facing Burnley and Brentford in November.

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford, midfielder (6.6m)

This pick is all about striking whilst the iron is hot and could back fire immediately so you have been warned. The Brentford midfielder has blanked on half of the gameweeks this season but his two most recent outings have seen him be a consistent scorer with 14 and 13 points earned against Burnley and Chelsea respectively. Has he got one more week of high scoring in him? Perhaps.

The Bees are playing West Ham who come into the game on the back of three league matches without a win. A 1-0 loss to Everton at the weekend leaves David Moyes’ side vulnerable and Mbeumo’s form could see him punish the Hammers. Afterwards Brentford take on Liverpool and Arsenal which could be a step too far for even Mbeumo despite his recent purple patch. Bringing him in would be a risky gamble yet could pay off in the short term.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is in a hot run of form and could be a strong selection in midfield (Action Images via Reuters)

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool, defender (6.1m)

We now enter the realm of expensive defenders and there is only one real pick to go for if you’re looking for stability. Liverpool’s captain has played every minute of the Reds’ previous five league games, keeping clean sheets in his last two outings. When it comes to goals conceded only Man City and Arsenal better Liverpool’s nine and with matches against Luton and Brentford next in the fixture list Van Dijk seems the easiest choice to guarantee some added points from the back line.

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace, defender (4.5m)

The cheaper defensive option though comes in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. A poor October for the Eagles means the defender is only £4.5m to buy yet his selection could pay off handsomely as Palace take on Burnley, Everton and Luton in November. Roy Hodgson will see all these matches as winnable and Palace have been quite good in defending against teams near to them in the table. Guehi will play in every match, if he doesn’t get injured, so is he worth a punt for three potential cleansheets? Absolutely.